Man narrates how Tarkwa police tortured him after he called the commander ‘Sasabonsam’

General News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I was handcuffed and beaten like a dog, man shares his ordeal with police



Six hooded policemen attackman



Police deny claims of torture



A 37-year-old man identified as Yaw Atta has revealed how he was tortured by the Tarkwa Police Service, which has consigned him to a wheelchair.



Yaw Atta, a resident of Dompim-Pessa near Tarkwa, narrated that on December 31, 2021, six hooded policemen from the Tarkwa Divisional Command came to his house and arrested him.



According to The Chronicle report, Yaw Atta said upon reaching the police station, he was handcuffed to a plastic chair “like a dog” and was subjected to severe beating in the presence of Chief Superintendent George Kumah, who ordered his arrest.



He adds that when he asked the commander why he was subjected to such treatment, the commander told him “he (Yaw Atta) was using his Local Information Centre to malign him.”



Yaw Atta alleged that his plea was ignored as the commander looked on while he was tortured with sticks while being handcuffed.



He added that he was tortured until the hooded men and the commander realized he could not walk due to severe injury before they had him transported to the hospital.



He has, however, been consigned to a wheelchair after the incident.



Meanwhile, the Chief Superintendent, Goerge Kumah, has denied claims that he ordered his men to torture the victim.



According to him, he asked his men to arrest the victim for using his local information centre to refer to him as “Sasabonsam”(Satan) but never did he tell them to torture him.



He said Yaw Atta rather “slipped on the staircase on the way to his office,” and he immediately ordered his men to take him to the hospital, of which he paid for the treatment.



He adds that Yaw Atta has been charged with offensive conduct pending investigation.