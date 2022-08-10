Man lynched at Fetteh Kakraba

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A man believed to be in his twenties has been murdered by unknown persons behind Kaaf University at Gomoa Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.



The incident happened on Tuesday, August 8, 2022.



Residents say they woke up only to find the almost lifeless body of the young man lying supine with multiple cutlass wounds all over his body. It is, however, not established what crime the deceased committed.



The Awutu Beraku Police, who were informed about the incident, arrived at the crime scene and conveyed the victim to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, but unfortunately died on the way to the hospital.



The body has been kept at the hospital’s morgue.



Residents have called on the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to extend police patrol in the area as crime is on the rise in the community.



They claim people’s motorbikes are being snatched and persons who close late from work are attacked.



Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Gomoa Fetteh Kakraba police station for investigation.