Man kills mother of his nine children after quarrel

General News of Sunday, 22 August 2021

• The farmer had been married to the deceased for over a decade



• She was allegedly shot with a single gun barrel



• Yaw Muntom reported himself to the Prang Police



A 45-year-old farmer allegedly shot his 30-year-old wife to death in Lele, a suburb of Prang in the Bono East Region on Saturday, August 21, 2021.



Identified as Yaw Muntom, the farmer allegedly shot the mother of his nine children, Abena Jayon, in the left shoulder after a quarrel.



Upon realizing the crime he had committed, Yaw Muntom reported himself to the Police in the Prang district. He was arrested and taken to the crime scene to assist with further investigations.



The Prang Police, according to citinewsroom.com, saw the body of the deceased in a pool of blood on the floor upon getting to the crime scene with the barrel gun which was allegedly used by Mr. Yaw Muntom lying beside you.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Yeji Mathias Catholic Hospital for autopsy and preservation.



