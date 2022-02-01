Man kills his brother-in-law after mistaking him for ‘bush meat’

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A hunter is in the custody of the Anyirawase District Police for allegedly shooting his brother-in-law to death.



According to a report by Mynewsgh.com, suspect Kwame Gbati, on January 29, 2022, met his brother-in-law, Awusie Komla, while on his way to a hunting expedition.



According to preliminary police investigations, the two exchanged pleasantries and went their separate ways.



The suspect informed investigators that about an hour after he had met his brother-in-law, he saw what he believed to be an animal in the forest which he took aim and shot at, after which he returned home.



Kwame Gbati told the police that he returned to the forest the same day at about 7:00 AM to search for the animal he had shot but found his target to be the deceased.



The police who later arrested the suspect has since conveyed the body of the deceased to the Super Care Private Morgue at Saviefe Agorkpo for autopsy and preservation.