Man killed over dog meat; chief, 8 others in police grips

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Chief of Assin Atwereboanda, Nana Ahiator IV, and eight other persons have been detained in connection with the death of Daniel Akoto, who was killed allegedly over dog meat.



The Assin Praso Police Commander, DSP Moses Osakonor, who confirmed the arrest said the suspects would be arraigned before a court as soon as possible.



According to him, this would pave way for the deceased’s body to be exhumed.



He earlier noted that after exhuming the body it would undergo autopsy as part of the investigations.



Angel News’ Kwame Owusu Asante Shadrack earlier reported that the Assin Praso Police Command has arrested 49-year-old Kume Dzina and Thomas Sankara, for allegedly killing Daniel Akoto popularly known as Abrantie at Assin Atwereboanda.



He narrated that the deceased, 46, was struck with a stick on his head and suffered some bruises on his neck when a misunderstanding ensued among the three persons over dog meat.



A brother of the suspect, called Kwame, is said to have confronted the deceased, Daniel Akoto, about his missing dog.



The deceased, however, told Kwame that his brother, Sankara, had invited him to a dog party which he declined because he [Daniel] didn’t know the source of the dog meat.



Daniel, therefore, suggested that Kwame questions his brother about the whereabouts of his missing dog.



But Kwame, who got infuriated by the revelation, confronted Daniel with a stick and in the process of the altercation hit him with it.



The deceased, who was bleeding profusely through his nose and ears, reported the case to the Unit Committee Members of the area.



However, on his way to the hospital, Daniel died and the Committee members secretly buried him.



The Unit Committee Secretary, Swanzy Lumor, and Gideon Zorve, the brother of the deceased, were arrested for their involvement in the burial.