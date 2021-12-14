Man killed in gun battle with armed robbers at Sefwi

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

A man suspected to be an illegal miner has reportedly been killed by suspected armed robbers at Sefwi Bokabo in the Western Region.



According to a report by Adomonline sighted by GhanaWeb, the deceased died while fighting the gang of armed robbers who stormed his house at about 2:00 am.



The report indicated that the deceased and some roommates engaged the robbers in an exchange of firepower.



A Unit Committee Chairman, Addae Emmanuel, told the news portal in an interview that the exchange of gunshots led to a moment of fear and panic within the area.



The robbers, who are said to have failed in their attack, fled the scene in the full glare of the residents.



The Bodi police have reportedly arrested two suspects in connection with the murder while the body of the yet-to-be-identified victim has been conveyed to the Sehwi Juaboso Government Hospital morgue.