Man jailed two years over indecent assault

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: GNA

An Adentan Circuit Court has sentenced a 24 year old man to two years imprisonment for fondling, kissing and inserting his finger into a 12 year old girl's vagina.



Prince Opare is said to have sexually molested the victim who is his niece.



Charged with Defilement, Opare, a Cleaner and a driver, pleaded guilty.



The Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah held that Opare's explanation confirmed an indecent assault charge.



It therefore convicted Opare on his own plea on the charge of Indecent Assault.



A charge of threat of death was however struck out by the Court as withdrawn.



The Court said it also considered the plea of Captain Retired Nkrabeah Effah Dartey who represented the accused.



Prosecution led by Superintendent of Police Patience Mario narrated that the complainant is a medical doctor at Pantang Hospital. Accused resides at Pantang with the victim and his girlfriend in an uncompleted building.



Prosecution said during the victim's stay, Opare one day asked the victim to accompany him so they could go and meet another uncle who was paying a visit.



Opare, however, sent the victim to one Dr Sam's home who was not around and inserted his finger into the victim's vagina after having sex with her.



Accused however told the victim not to tell anyone.



Prosecution said the accused's girlfriend saw the act and she confronted the accused.



Accused apologized to his girlfriend and promised not to repeat the act, Prosecution added.



The Prosecutor said the accused's girlfriend advised him to send the victim to her mother.



Prosecution said the accused girlfriend traveled to Kumasi. In her absence accused had sex with her in his room on the floor.



Prosecution said on January 21, this year, the accused girlfriend went to work and returned to pick something in the house.



The Prosecutor said when she returned, she saw the accused kissing and fondling the victim's breast.



Prosecution said the accused in his caution statement admitted having kissed the victim and inserted his finger into her vagina.



A report was made to the Police and the accused was arrested and a medical report form was issued to the victim to seek medical care.



