Man jailed for stealing GHC800 to enjoy ‘chichinga’

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: crimecheckghana.org

25-year-old galamseyer, Kwame Asamoah has been jailed for stealing Eight Hundred Ghana cedis from a noodles vendor at Gyakobu in Akotia in the Eastern Region.



In an interview with Crime Check TV GH, he confessed to stealing the money, as life was difficult for him.



Mr. Asamaoh said he satisfied his taste for roasted meat with part of the money.



He said though he told the complainant he would refund the money, it still did not sit well with the complainant’s brother who called for his arrest.



“I have been helping the complainant convey her items to where she sells and also helps her after she had closed. Life was hard and I could not bear it any longer so I took her money. I used it to buy clothes, spent some on food, and kept the rest,” he said.



“During a meeting on the issue, the brother of the complainant disagreed with my payment plan and demanded that I be taken to the Gyakobu police. I was advised to shun my stubborn life but I did not listen,” he added.



Mr. Asamoah said the police detained him for a week before processing him for court.



“When I was put before court, the sitting judge rebuked me for my action and fined me Nine Hundred and Sixty Ghana cedis. I defaulted in payment so he sentenced me to eight months imprisonment,” he narrated.



During a visit to the Kumasi Central prison where Asamoah had been detained, Crime Check Foundation (CCF) paid his fine for his release.



The fine was paid with support from a US-based donor, ‘Star of David’.



While thanking CCF and the donor for the gesture, he indicated he wanted to focus on his football career when he re-integrates into society.



“God bless you for coming to my aid. I am a good football player and I would be of good behavior when I leave here. I would want to advance my football career so I need your help,” he appealed.