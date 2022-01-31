Man jailed for impersonating COP Kofi Boakye in police recruitment scam

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 31 January 2022

Man defrauds two of GHC8,000 in police recruitment scam



Convicted fraudster to spend 12 months at Ankaful Maximum Prison



Convict to refund GHC8,000 to victims or face 6 months extended jail term



A 36-year-old unemployed man has been handed a 12-month jail term for impersonating the Director-General of Legal and Prosecutions of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police Nathan Kofi Boakye.



Ernest Bondzie Arthur was arrested early this year for swindling two people of GH8,000 in a police enlistment fraud.



The suspect was handed the jail term by a Kanashie District court on Monday, January 31, 2022, and was asked to repay the amount or in default serve another six months in jail.



Background



The convicted suspect according to an earlier police press briefing addressed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, collected an amount of GHC2,000 and GHC3,000 respectively from the complainants whom he knew since 2014 and 2021 respectively.



While the suspect introduced himself as a journalist to one of the victims, Arthur introduced himself as an aid to a member of parliament when he met the second victim.



The suspect during the recent police recruitment exercise told his victims he had contact with a top police officer through whom he can get them enlisted in the Ghana Police Service.



The victims after showing interest in being enlisted into the service gave the suspect the said amounts to facilitate their enlistment.



After collecting the money, the suspect absconded and failed to answer his phone when his victims reached out to him.



Ernest Bondzie Arthur will serve his 12-month jail term at the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison in the Central Region.



Meanwhile, the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Iddi Seidu has sounded a strong caution to miscreants operating within the Accra Metropolis.



According to the Regional Police Commander, his outfit will not renege on its fight against crime and will ensure criminals within the jurisdiction are arrested and made to face the law.



“The Regional Police Command wants to assure the people within the metropolis that we shall continue to work hard to ensure their safety and security. At the same time, we are also calling on the public to give us their cooperation. Without their cooperation, we alone cannot do it. So we ask them to give us cooperation. They should volunteer information, principally they should volunteer information to us. People should also be cautious of their safety. Our living accommodations, we should try and fortify it as well as their vehicles. They should even try and track their vehicles and not to leave bags, computers and other objects exposed in their vehicles when parking in certain places.



“We are also warning g the miscreants that they should find genuine jobs and do because we are coming after them. They may run but they cannot hide; we shall continue to hunt them, arrest them and take them through the due processes of the law,” DCOP Iddi Seidu stated.



