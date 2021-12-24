Man jailed 3 months for stealing 6 bags of cement

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Ofaakor Circuit Court, has sentenced a 21-year-old unemployed man, Gilbert Asamoah, to three months imprisonment, for stealing six bags of cement, valued GH¢300.



Asamoah is said to have stolen the bags of cement, belonging to Mr Joseph Akwetey, together with two other accomplices, who were currently on the run.



He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit crime to wit stealing, but pleaded not guilty to the second count of stealing.



Darko told the court presided over by Mr Ebenezer Osei Darko that even though he was part of the conspiracy to steal the bags of cement, he did take part in the theft.



Chief Inspector Peter Amponsah, prosecuting, said Mr Akwetey kept 10 bags of cement in an uncompleted building at Chapel Square, Kasoa.



The court heard that accused and his accomplices stole six bags of cement from the uncompleted building.



Chief Insp Amponsah said the accomplices asked Asamoah to keep watch over the cement while they went to look for a taxi to cart the cement away.



Prosecution said some women, who saw the suspects planning to convey the cement, alerted the complainant, Mr David Acquah, adding that efforts were being made to arrest the two other accomplices.



