Man jailed 15 years for defiling 5-year-old girl

General News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kwame Agyapong sexually assaulted the victim



•Kwame Agypong has pleaded guilty to defilement in court



•Hospital confirms victim’s hymen broken



A man identified as Patrick Kwame Agyapong, 23, has been sentenced by the Bekwai Circuit Court to 15 years in prison for defiling a five-year-old girl.



According to a DailyGuide report, the convict pleaded guilty to one count of defilement contrary to Section 101(2) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960(Act 29) as amended by Act 554.



Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori told the court that Kwame Agyapong committed the dastardly act on October 20, 2021, at Apinkra, in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.



He said the complainant in the case, Dorcas Mensah, a farmer, and the convict lived in the same vicinity at Apinkra.



DailyGuide report added that according to prosecution, “investigations revealed that the convict began abusing kids sexually in the area for some time, but luck eluded him on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, about 12:30pm when he preyed on the vulnerability of the five-year-old-girl, who was returning home after her mother sent her on an errand.”



Chief Inspector Ofori narrated that “the victim was lured by the convict to follow him to a nearby bush where he sexually assaulted her. One Afia Agyapomaa and her husband, Kwaku Gyasi, who are close neighbours of the complainant, caught Kwame Agyapong red-handed, having trailed the convict.”



He said the convict bolted as both witnesses went to the girl's rescue, noting that Kwame Agyapong had then fingered the victim.



The prosecutor indicated that the victim narrated her ordeal to her rescuers who passed on the information to the complainant.



The complainant reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of Kwame Agyapong, and added that Dr. Harrison Twumasi of Kuntanase Government



The hospital confirmed a broken hymen with a reddened valve upon medically examining the victim.



