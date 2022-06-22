Man jailed 14 years for posting nude pictures on social media

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: GNA

A 22-year-old phone repairer has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for sharing intimate pictures of a Lebanese woman on social media, by a circuit court, at Adentan.



Solomon Doga pleaded guilty to charges of sexual extortion and non-consensual sharing of intimate images and prayed to the court for forgiveness.



The court presided over by Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah convicted Doga on his plea and sentenced him to 12 years on the charge of sexual extortion and two years on the charge of non-consensual sharing of intimate images.



Sentences are to run consecutively, meaning he is to serve 14 years imprisonment.



Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo told the court that the complainant, a Lebanese (name withheld) is a manager of a firm in Accra.



Prosecution said the accused resided at Spintex, Accra, and that on June 9, this year, the complainant’s driver sent her phone to Doga to unlock it.



Chief Insp Lanyo said whiles unlocking the phone, Doga went into the complainant’s phone memory and saw her naked pictures.



It said Doga sent the pictures to the complainant and demanded money from her.



Prosecution said the complainant blocked Doga’s number on her mobile phone when she realized that Doga wanted to blackmail her.



Chief Insp Doga said Doga splashed the complainant’s naked pictures on Facebook and Messenger.



According to prosecution, a few minutes after Doga had posted the pictures on Facebook, people, including workers of the victim, started calling the complainant that her nude pictures had been splashed on Facebook.



Chief Insp Doga said the complainant contacted an Information Technology (IT) specialist and the accused was arrested, and in his caution statement admitted the offence and pleaded for forgiveness.