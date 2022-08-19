Man jailed 10 years for robbing Bolt driver of his iPhone

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: GNA

A 29-year-old unemployed man who robbed a Bolt driver of his iPhone 6s plus at Teshie has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.



Charged with Robbery, Daniel Adjei, pleaded guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs. Patricia Amponsah convicted Adjei on his own plea.



Narrating the facts of the case, Inspector Rosemond Anyane, told the Court that complainant David Dorkli was a Bolt driver. The accused person now, a convict, and the complainant, resided at Ablekuma and Teshie respectively.



Inspector Anyane said the complainant had a request from a client at Teshie and on reaching the pickup point at Teshie Gonno School, Adjei emerged and told the complainant that he was the one who requested his service.



The prosecutor said Adjei sat in the front seat of the complainant’s car, and he pointed and identified one lady as his sister who was coming to join him in the vehicle.



Suddenly Adjei forcibly took the complainant’s iPhone valued at GHS700 and took to his heels.



The Prosecutor said the complainant and a witness in the case chased Adjei and they apprehended Adjei together with the phone.



Adjei was handed over to the Police and during a search, the Police found a pair of scissors concealed in his outfit.



The prosecution said Adjei in his caution statement admitted the offence.



