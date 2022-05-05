Man, jailed 10 years for attempting to sacrifice son

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Takoradi Circuit Court B has sentenced Kwabena Ebo, a 38-year-old resident of Ayisakro, near Axim in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region to 10 years imprisonment for attempting to use his son for money rituals.



The man, a farmer, pleaded guilty to the charge of trading a person.



The prosecutor, Inspector Robert Yawson, told the court that on Thursday, 3 March 2022, the accused offered to sell his biological son for GHS 500,000 to a renowned fetish priest Francis Odasini popularly known as Nana Tano Kwaw.



The man approached the fetish priest and requested that he used his son for money rituals to enable him to get money, the latter declined.



The man, however, returned again that same day, offering his son to the fetish priest for an amount of GHS500,000.



The fetish priest, realising how desperate the man was, to sell off his son, pretended to be interested and promised to get him a buyer.



He then asked the man to bring his son and lodged a complaint with the Axim Police Command.



The man was arrested when he took what was supposed to be paid for the sale of his son in an envelope after bargaining with Police officers who disguised themselves as buyers.



The son, who is the eldest of 3 siblings is a school dropout.



He lives with his grandmother and siblings at Akyerɛso, near Akim Oda in the Eastern Region.



The father went for him from his grandmother in order to sell him off to the fetish priest.