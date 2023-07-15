Man inflicts cutlass wound on friends' neck over missing GH¢70

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Bright Keteku, a 22-year-old farmer, was allegedly attacked by a friend whom he accused of stealing his GH¢70.00



The victim was allegedly hacked around the neck by suspect Kwasi Odame and abandoned in the bush.



Panto Village, near Tinkong in Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern region, was the site of the incident.



The victim explained that when he returned from snail hunting at midnight on that fateful day and discovered that his money, GH¢70.00, had been stolen from his room, he confronted the friend because he had previously stolen his GH¢20.00



This caused a misunderstanding between them, and Kwasi Odame allegedly inflicted a deep cutlass wound on his neck as a result.



According to the victim, he became unconscious and collapsed on the ground in a pool of blood.



The suspect, who is said to be a known weed smoker who was assisted by other accomplices, allegedly carried the victim and dumped him in a nearby bush.



He was discovered the next day in the afternoon, gasping for air.



He was rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital, where his wounds were stitched.



Yaw Asare, the victim’s father, stated that the case has been reported to the Adweso District Police Command.



He stated that the suspect had been apprehended and transferred to Adawso Police to continue the investigation.



However, the suspect told police that the victim tried to attack him with the cutlass, which he blocked and retaliated against in self-defence.