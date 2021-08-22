Man in trouble for assaulting, raping former girlfriend

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The police have mounted a search for a man, who allegedly assaulted and raped his former girlfriend, at Sakaman, in Accra, on Tuesday.



The Accra Regional Police Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police (Chief Supt) Joseph Oppong, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, said the suspect, Charles Amoako, after committing the crime, bolted.



He said the victim (name withheld) with a cut on her upper lip and marks of assault on her body, made a complaint to the Anyaa Police, Accra, stating that her former boyfriend attacked, assaulted and forcibly had sex with her.



Chief Supt. Oppong stated that the suspect threatened the former girlfriend verbally that if she caused his arrested, he (Amoah) would kill her.



He stated that the police had commenced investigations into the case and mounted a search for the suspect for threat of death, assault and rape.



In another development, a 35-year-old man, identified as Noah Mensah, allegedly committed suicide by hanging at Kotobabi in Accra, on Wednesday.



Chief Supt. Oppong said the wife of Mensah found him hanging in their room and reported the case to the police at Kotobabi.



He added that police had deposited the body at the Police Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.



