Man in Wa flogging video reveals fear of losing an eye after incident

General News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lovers publicly flogged over viral sex video



Man involved reveals eye problem after attack



Lady involved says she is unable to go back to work



The man filmed being whipped at the forecourt of the Wa Naa's Palace last week has revealed the impact of the incident on his life generally.



According to him, aside from the physical injuries that he sustained, there is the social impact that has caused him to lose his livelihood with the closure of the shop where he used to work.



The unnamed man spoke to Accra-based TV3 in an exclusive interview that was aired on Sunday, June 5, 2022.



“Ever since the incident happened, one of my brothers who is also working at the social welfare came here. Then they took me to the hospital for general body screening. Then after the screening, it was just some bursts and pains and bruises that were on my body.



He revealed that he is particularly concerned about one of his eyes, which is currently problematic because of a kick he received from one of his aggressors.



"But it was my eye that was affected. Because that one, it was kicked by someone. So when it gets to a certain level, when I go out it becomes blur and tears begin to come out”, he said.



“We’re still hoping and praying that we should get well. [With] the Police medical form, when we last went went there, the District Commander (DC) wasn’t in town. So that we’ll go for the clearance and the doctor will sign. And it will proceed.



"An eye specialist told me that in three days or four days, I should always come for a check up. That was what happened. Whatever that happened, just as I said earlier on, it’s in God’s control. But if you see that you can help, you can chip in and help,” he pleaded.



The gentleman was tied to a pole at the forecourt of the Wa Naa's Palace after a viral sex video in which he was captured with a lady went viral.



The lady in question was also subjected to similar treatment at the forecourt in an action that was sanctioned by the Wa Naa as a social disciplinary measure for immorality.



The lady, who works at the Wa Transport Terminal told TV3 that she has also abandoned home and is unable to return to her place of work since the incident.



Police arrested three people initially in connection with the incident, 25 others were arrested after they violently attacked the Regional Police Command with a view to freeing the arrested comrades.