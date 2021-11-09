Man held for allegedly stabbing friend to death during quarrel at Adeiso

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

A 29-year-old man, Seth Zotu, has allegedly been stabbed to death at Adeiso in the Eastern Region.



Reports from the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, indicate on Wednesday, November 3, a quarrel ensued between the deceased and suspect Richard Quaye at the Adeiso Presbyterian JHS park.



Father of the deceased Anthony Zotu, who reported the case to the police, narrated how his son was stabbed in the course of the quarrel.



He was rushed to the Adeiso Health Centre but was pronounced dead upon arrival.



The police said after careful inspection, multiple wounds believed to be from knife stabs were found on the deceased’s left ribs.



Suspect Richard Quaye has since been arrested from his hideout. He had a cut on his left arm and, so, was sent to the Adeiso Health Centre for treatment and discharge.



He is still in police custody for further investigations.



The body of the deceased has been taken to the Police Hospital Morgue in Accra for autopsy.



Residents suspect the quarrel between the two centered on the suspect’s baby mother.



