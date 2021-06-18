Man hangs himself at Abirem Agona

Regional News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A man believed to be in his late 20s has committed suicide by hanging himself in a forest at Abirem Agona in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem District of the Central Region.



The body of the deceased was found hanging early Friday morning.



According to the Chief of Abirem Agona, Nana Tepoh the deceased was found rotten by a group of hunters who informed the elders of the town about what they’d seen.



A report was made to the police who went to the crime scene, retrieved the body, and deposited it at the morgue.



Speaking to Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan some of the residents said the deceased had gone missing for some time but they thought he’d traveled elsewhere only for them to hear early Friday Morning that he has committed suicide.



The Komenda Police Command has commenced an investigation into the matter.