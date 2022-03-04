Man gets 8 years for defiling 12-year-old girl

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: GNA

Nicholas Boakye, also known as (alias) Kwame Antwi Boasiako, has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment by a Cape Coast Circuit Court for defiling a 12-year-old girl in Assin-Akropong in the Assin-Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.



The convict, a 28-year-old excavator operator, pleaded guilty to defilement.



Chief Inspector Gilbert Anyongo named the complainant as Madam Mavis Mensah, mother of the victim, a trader, who resided at Assin-Akropong with the daughter and convict.



The court heard that the victim always asked Boakye for money anytime she met him.



Chief Insp Anyongo said on February 9, the victim who was in school, went for break outside the school compound and saw the convict at a joint watching television.



The girl asked for one cedi from Boakye and Boakye asked her to follow him to his house for more money to buy eggs.



Chief Insp Anyongo told the court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur that when the girl followed the convict home, he had sex with her and gave her five cedis.



The court heard that Auntie Wole saw the girl coming out of the convict’s room, said when she interrogated the girl, she said that Boakye had sex with her.



Chief Insp Anyongo said Auntie Wole informed the complainant about the case, and a report was made to the police at Assin-Fosu.



He said a police medical form was given to the complainant to take the victim to the hospital.



The prosecution said when Boakye was arrested, he admitted the offense in his caution statement.