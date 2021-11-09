Man gets 60 days in jail for stealing plantain from judge’s farm

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A young man Ibrahim Bashiru Imoro has been sentenced to 60 days imprisonment for stealing plantain belonging to a magistrate judge.



The convict, a driver’s mater and resident of Asamankese, went into the farm of the magistrate court judge Her Worship Felicia Blagogee to steal three bunches of plantain.



However, he was unlucky as in the process of jumping the wall to escape, a man hawking drugs raised an alarm, and drew the attention of residents.



Imoro was arrested and arraigned before the Circuit Court.



He pleaded guilty to the charge with the justification that he was hungry hence his reason for stealing bunches of the plantain.



He asked the court to temper justice with mercy.



He nearly went into tears after he was asked if he had no fears stealing the judge.



But the court presided over His Lordship Abubakar Adams stated that what the convict did was criminal and must be punished.



Meanwhile, the sentencing did not go down well with some residents who felt he should have been given more years.