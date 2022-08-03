Man found dead on toilet seat after preserving dead wife's body with ice for months

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Police at Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region have found a man dead on his bathroom’s toilet seat.



The police also discovered that the man had preserved the wife’s dead body in their flat for several months prior to his death.



The now deceased Samuel Jackson is said to have preserved his wife’s body by putting ice packs on the body wrapped in a blanket in his home.



Even though the reason for Samuel’s action is unknown, the police is said to be investigating the circumstances that led to their respective deaths.



The couple who had two children, aged 11 and 13 were also found unconscious in their homes, they have however been rushed to the hospital for treatment.



A report from myjoyonline narrated that, the family relocated from Netherlands about seven years ago and settled in a rented apartment at Maakro Plot 10 where they lived independently.



A concerned neighbour is said to have reported to the police about the missing family after they were not seen or heard from for months.



It was based on this that the Abuakwa police began an investigation into the issue. Through this, they found the decomposing bodies of Mrs. Ernestina Jackson who they suspect died 3 months ago, and that of Samuel Jackson who died sitting on the toilet.



The children were also locked up without food and water in the house for days with the decomposing bodies of their dead parents.



