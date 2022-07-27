Man found dead in uncompleted building at Buokrom

General News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The lifeless body of a young man has been discovered in an uncompleted building at Buokrom - Quarry, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



The body of the deceased who was only identified as Kwabena Atuahene was seen in the uncompleted building decaying days after his demise.



The incident has sparked fear among residents in the area with many suspecting foul play in the death of the young man.



Eyewitness in an interview with OTEC News’ Kwame Agyenim Boateng said the incident came to light on Monday July 26, at about 4:00 p-m due to the strong odour emanating from the decaying body.



"A carpenter who has been tasked to work in the building saw the body on Monday."



"We immediately called the police to assist us in this situation because most of us were in fear", a resident said.



The body of the deceased according to residents has been conveyed to the hospital by police in the area.