Man fined GH¢5,000 for attempting to shoot the chief of Kade

A 42-year-old man has been fined by the Kade Circuit Court after he attempted to shoot at the Chief of Akyem Kade, Osabarima Agyare Tinadu II.



Osei Forson Kwadwo was arrested by police over the weekend after he fired gunshots to drive away the chief and his entourage from a funeral ground.



The suspect, who appeared before the court on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, on charges of an indiscriminate gunshot, was fined GH¢5,000 by the court.



However, according to the Municipal Chief Executive for Kwaebibirm, there are still pending criminal charges against the suspect.



“He was taken to court, and he was charged and fined for indiscriminately firing gunshots. There is another charge which the security service arrested him for. The chief himself has also levelled allegations against him, but he is yet to be charged for that. The investigation is still going on for that criminal allegation by the chief,” the MCE is quoted in a report by Adomonline.com.



