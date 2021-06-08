Man electrocuted after lightning

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A 45-year-old man popularly known as Opanyin Kojo, a resident of Abakrampa has been struck to death by lightning at Abura Abakrampa in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.



The incident occurred on the evening of Friday, June 4 at a drinking spot in the area.



Speaking to Kasapa FM’s Yaw Boagyan, an eyewitness Rass Lobby explained that the deceased in the company of two construction laborers were making cement blocks at a building site when a heavy downpour stopped them. They then decided to grab drinks at a nearby drinking spot.



He further explained that the deceased who was leading the team, upon reaching the entrance of the drinking spot heard a thunder strike. The strike electrified all the metal materials at the drinking spot and unknown to him, he touched one of the metals at the entrance and got electrocuted.



According to the eyewitness, the deceased shouted, fell down, and died.



The eyewitness disclosed that the spot was situated near a high tension electric pole which reflected the thunder and electrified the whole place.



The deceased's body has been deposited at the Abakrampa Mortuary for autopsy and preservation whiles the Police at Abura Dunkwa are conducting investigations into the matter.