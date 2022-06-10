Man dragged to court for setting rival’s kiosk on fire

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: GNA

A 28-year-old brick moulder who set ablaze the container of his rival for rescuing his girlfriend during a scuffle has appeared before an Adenta Circuit Court.



Daniel Sodzi also threatened to kill Victor Brentuo, the rival, “I will kill you spiritually or physically.”



Charged with the threat of death and causing unlawful damage, Sodzi pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah admitted Sodzi to bail in the sum of GHC100,000 with two sureties.



The Court ordered Sodzi to stay away from the complainant.



Prosecuting Chief Superintendent of Police Patience Mario said the first complainant Victor Brentuo was a painter residing in a kiosk at Ashongman while the second complainant Margaret Opoku a 52-year-old trader, also resided at Ashongman.



Prosecution said the accused also resided in the same neighborhood at Ashongman with the two complainants.



The Prosecutor said Ivy Kojodie is Brentuo’s ex-girlfriend and the accused’s current girlfriend and they lived together within the community.



Prosecution said the Brentuo sleeps in a kiosk that belongs to one Payin, a seamstress who had traveled and left the kiosk in the care of Brentuo.



Chief Supt. Mario said on May 22, this year, Sodzi assaulted Ivy, his girlfriend, and she went to seek refuge at Brentuo’s place.



Prosecution said Sodzi found out that Ivy passed the night at Brentuo’s place, so he threatened to kill Brentuo either physically or spiritually to hearing of other people within the community.



On May 24 this year at about 1:00 am, prosecution said Sodzi went to Brentuo’s kiosk which contained sewing machines and other valuable items, poured petrol on the Kiosk and set it ablaze.



Prosecution said the fire spread to Margaret Opoku, the second complainant’s kiosk, and the same also got burnt.



The Prosecutor said the following day, the accused in the morning informed Brentuo that he was the one who set his kiosk ablaze.



The two complainants reported the matter to the Police and the accused was arrested.

According to prosecution, Sodzi in his caution statement admitted the offence.