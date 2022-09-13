Man convicted for spending money mistakenly credited to his bank account

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: GNA

A Circuit court, in Accra, convicted a 21-year-old unemployed man, who withdrew and spent GH¢17,812 mistakenly credited to his bank account.



Felix Kwame Akakpo was convicted on his own plea and sentenced to pay a fine of GH¢1,800 in default to serve a 20-day jail term.



The court further ordered him to refund the money to the complainant.



Akakpo, who decided to refund the money to the bank because according to him the “Money was a gift from God” was charged with stealing.



Akakpo pleaded guilty but said that his family was ready to assist him to refund the money to the bank, and appealed to the court to have mercy on him.



He admitted that what he did was wrong, adding that all those he used the money to assist had turned their back on him.



A lawyer, who acted as a friend of the court, prayed the court to hand down a non-custodial sentence since accused was a first offender, and he had readily admitted his guilt and was ready to refund the money.



Prosecuting, Police Inspector Clemence Takyi told the court presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah that the accused was a first offender.



The court sentencing Akakpo said it considered accused’s admission of the offence, the fact that accused was also ready to refund the money and was a first offender.



Insp Takyi said that the complainant(name withheld) is a banker, working with UBA Bank Ghana Limited.



The court heard that Akakpo resided at Spintex, Accra, and on April 26, this year, the complainant while on duty at the bank, mistakenly transferred GH¢17,812 into Fidelity Bank account number 2100406642414, belonging to the convict.



Insp Takyi said a few days later, the complainant detected the error and tried to reverse the transfer, but was informed that Akakpo had withdrawn the money.



According to prosecution, when Akakpo was contacted on phone to return the money, he declined with the explanation that “it is a gift from God.”



Insp Takyi said a report was made to the police, which led to the arrest of Akakpo.



During investigations, prosecution said Akakpo admitted the offence, but he could not account for the money.



