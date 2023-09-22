Man confesses exhuming human skull for GH¢20 in Tamale

Regional News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Correspondence from Northern Region



A young man who has identified himself as Mahama Sumani, a native of Parishe in the Nanton District of the Northern Region has confessed to exhuming a human skull and selling it for GH¢20.



This was confirmed by the suspect at the Vitting Chief's Palace on Friday, September 22, 2023.



He claimed that the incident happened about a year ago when another unnamed man from Vitting, a suburb of Tamale contracted him to find him a human skull.



According to him, the issue became public because he refused the job to find another human skull, adding that he was paid only GH¢20 for the first skull.



"He recently asked me to find him another skull but I refused and asked him how much he gave me for the first one that I had to risk again. I believe that offended him so he made a video claiming I exhumed human body parts", the suspect told journalists in Tamale after he was arrested by residents and sent to the Vitting Chief Palace.



The suspect said he did not exhume the skull at a cemetery, but at a location he knew someone was buried years ago.



He confirmed the skull belonged to a little child of the Vitting community.



Police were invited by the palace to pick him up for further investigations.