Man commits suicide after killing his wife at Berekum

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Residents of Kota, a suburb of Berekum in the Bono Region have been thrown into a state of shock and mourning after a 53-year-old man, Ofori Boateng hanged himself in a bush after killing his wife.



A Journalist, Akwasi Bodua narrating how the incident happened told Kasapa News that the couple who have two children together had been living peacefully until the man who was said to be well-to-do began to be promiscuous.



His behaviour became a source of worry to his wife, Ama Mary, 33, who complained severally urging her husband to quit that practice, but the man refused to pay heed.



Worried by her husband’s conduct, she reported the matter to her husband’s family following which a meeting was held twice on the issue. But the man still went ahead flirting with other women.



Unable to stand her husband’s questionable behaviour, Ama Mary then decided to this time around report the matter to her Pastor to call her husband to order.



When Ofori Boateng was invited by the Pastor, he warned the man of God to stay away from his marital issues otherwise he will kill him[Pastor], and kill himself as well.



Soon after he got home, Ofori Boateng threatened his wife that he will kill her, and out of fear Ama Mary left home and stayed with her family for about three months.



Ofori Boateng went back to Ama Mary to ask for forgiveness and ask her to return to their matrimonial home, an appeal the woman accepted and returned about two weeks ago.



Unknown to her, Ofori Boateng still haboured the evil plan to kill his wife and actually shot her at close range on Monday dawn and fled. She was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital at Berekum where she was pronounced dead.



Ofori Boateng, later called her wife’s family member and confessed to killing her and added that he was on his way to kill himself and further gave the direction to where he will be hanging himself.



The family members of Ama Mary then rushed to the place only to find Ofori Boateng hanging on a tree dead.



Police later arrived at the scene and conveyed the body to the Holy Family Hospital where his wife’s body is also being kept.



Ama Mary was set to bury her mother this Friday until she met her untimely death.