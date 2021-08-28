Man commits suicide after being dumped by lover in Bantama

Regional News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Two persons have reportedly committed suicide about the same time in the Ashanti Region.



One is said to have occurred at Bantama while the other happened at Asenua, near Mamponteng.



Bantama



Mr Kojo Eric Haggan, a 40-year-old man took his life after his wife dumped him at Ohwim Hwediem at Bantama in the Ashanti Region.



According to a senior brother of the deceased, Mr Akwasi Haggan, his junior brother, traveled to Germany and later came back because he could not secure his immigration documents.



Although he tried to get genuine documents when he was sent back, he could not succeed.



Akwasi Haggan indicated that due to that, his wife also decided to leave his brother.



He said although the family encouraged him, Eric could not comport himself and was later found dead hanging on a ceiling.



“He came down and we had a funeral so he stayed. He told me that he had been deported. He said he was using someone’s document to work but he had a little argument with the person and he was deported. When he came, he tried to get a visa to travel elsewhere and that one did not also go through and so we were here for about three days but on the third day I decided not to leave for work because he was acting strangely,” the senior brother said.



He continued that, “We were here when he started talking and asking what he should do. I encouraged him and he asked me to buy him food so I went out to buy it and ate and after eating I left him but about 5 p.m, he was nowhere to be found. I started searching for him and I searched all the rooms but could not find him. I searched the ceiling and found out that he had hanged himself there.”



He said the issue was reported at the Boshen Police Station before his body was retrieved from the ceiling.