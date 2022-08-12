Man chops off 7-year-old daughter’s fingers for begging

Regional News of Friday, 12 August 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A middle-aged man at Bankame, a farming community under the Asante Akyem South District of the Ashanti Region, has chopped off all ten fingers of his daughter.



According to a report by Kessben TV, the young girl who is seven years old sells sobolo for her auntie when she closes from school.



However, due to hunger, she usually takes some money from the sales to feed herself.



After this, she begs people for the money to replace it for her auntie to escape beatings.



But she was exposed by one of her father’s friends, who told him his daughter had been begging for alms on the street.



Peeved by the development, the father chopped off all her ten nails to teach her a lesson against begging on the street to feed.