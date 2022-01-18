Man busted for smuggling narcotics into police cells

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Weija Divisional Police Command in the Greater Accra Region, through vigilance, have arrested a suspect, Mr Christian Danso, aged 20, for smuggling substances highly suspected to be narcotic drugs into the police cells at the Weija tollbooth area on the Accra-Kasoa highway.



While on duty at the Weija Tollbooth Station on January 12, 2022, the police personnel could smell smoke from the direction of the cells.



“Immediately, the men on duty conducted a search in the cell and discovered a substance hidden in a blanket being used by the inmates who were on remand,” the Regional Public Relations Officer of the command, ACP Juliana Obeng, said.



Preliminary investigations pointed out that the substance, suspected to be a narcotic, was delivered by the suspect through the ventilation hole behind the cells.



The Weija Police Divisional Command subsequently arrested the suspect at his hideout at Weija.



In his caution statement, he admitted to having committed the offence and demonstrated how he managed to deliver the substance to the inmates.



Investigations are still ongoing and the suspect, together with his other accomplices, will be processed for court, ACP Obeng said.



She reiterated the command’s commitment to making sure that the region, in particular, is rid of all such crimes.