Man busted for exhuming queen mother’s corpse for money rituals

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A man believed to be in his early 40's has been arrested for exhuming a queen mother's corpse at Ekumfi Gyinankoma in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region over the weekend.



Kojo Essel, from Agona Swedru, with other suspects who are on the run, was caught exhuming the queen mother's corpse at the community cemetery on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at about midnight.



Speaking in an interview with a local journalist, an eyewitness who is a hunter in the community said he caught the men in the cemetery exhuming the queen mother's corpse from the grave.



According to the hunter, he retrieved cutlasses, shovel, pinch bar, pickaxe, crowbar, hammer, and six bag sacks.



The hunter narrated that he marched the suspect to the Chief's palace that night.



He said a search conducted in the suspect's bags led to the retrieval of two fresh human skulls, fresh human penis, corpse beads, four corpse breasts, rusted necklaces, and teeth.



The suspect confirmed the incident, saying that they were two in number.



He said they hail from Kwahu in the Eastern Region but live at Agona Swedru.



According to the suspect, they went to the cemetery to exhume the corpses to search for the corpse's necklace and beads for money rituals.



He confirmed that they exhumed two corps from the cemetery.



According to him, they removed all the necklaces, beads, skeletons, and other parts of the corpses.



He added that someone directed them to the Ekumfi Gyinankoma cemetery to search for those items.



For his part, the Chief of Ekumfi Gyinankoma, Nana Kwame Donkoh, said he was asleep when he heard the youth shouting that they had caught a grave looter.



The Chief said the matter was reported to him; he and his people followed the suspect to the graveyard to show them where they looted the corpse, only for them to notice that the items belonged to the queen mother of the community who died recently in an accident.



The Chief added that this was not the first time such an incident had happened in the community.



He said they find corpses that have been exhumed anytime they go to the cemetery.



He gave the assurance that all the needed rituals would be performed to pacify the gods of the land before a decision was taken by the chiefs and the elders of the community.



The Assemblymember for the area, Abeiku Nyankson, said he got the information at midnight on



The suspect has been handed over to the Ekumfi Essuohyia police station for further investigations.



The human skeletons and other parts exhumed have been retrieved and are at the Chief's palace.