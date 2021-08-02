Man arrested in a suicide attempt after killing wife over divorce threats

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



A forty-five (45) year old man, Bashiru Kophy is currently in the grips of the Asuofua police for shooting his wife to death at Asamang - Newsite in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.



The deceased who was only identified as Vida was shot twice at a close range by her jealous husband.



According to sources, the 35-year-old woman was shot by her husband after she allegedly decided to divorce him.



Residents and family members were thrown into a state of shock and mourning after the unfortunate incident happened on Sunday night.



Mr. Atta Francis, an eyewitness, who spoke to GhanaWeb said, the deceased (Vida), had broken up with her husband (Bashiru) for some months now, which the family was trying to resolve.



According to him, the deceased (Vida) had moved from her husband’s house with their four(4) children due to an unresolved misunderstanding that had ensued between them.



He further revealed that the murderer's husband around 11 pm on Sunday night went to where the deceased (Vida) was staying, pulled a gun, and shot her after a bit of argument that sparked again.



According to Francis, their 13-year-old daughter who decided to calm them was turned down by Bashiru who went ahead to shoot the wife without regret.



“Bashiru left the place after the first shot but came back to shoot again after realizing the wife had not completely died,” he disclosed.



A further source revealed that Bashiru attempted to commit suicide by himself poisoning but was subsequently stopped by some townsfolks who later informed the Akropong Police to arrest him.



Michael Osei Kwaku, Assembly Member for the Asuofua-Asamang electoral area also disclosed to GhanaWeb that he was very shocked at hearing the news.



He revealed that the case has currently been handed over to the Asuofua police command who are seriously investigating the matter.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue by the Asuofua Police for an autopsy.