Man arrested in Ho for poaching

Regional News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: Albert Gooddays

A 65-year-old resident of Ho is in the custody of the Ho Municipal Police Command for allegedly killing a cow with his unregistered firearms.



According to the Deputy Volta Public Relations Officer of the Police, Inspector Prince Dogbatse "Wednesday, January 19, 2022, some Fulani herdsmen went grazing with their cattle at Agbakorpe near Ho. While grazing, they heard a gunshot and later detected that one of their cattle had been shot dead".



He continued "A search for the assailant by the herdsmen in the bushes proved futile. The herdsmen decided to look for the attacker and after some time, the suspect emerged with a locally manufactured gun".



The suspect, Wisdom Badasu, when confronted by the herdsmen was said to have taken "offence and in the process bit the thumb of one of the herdsmen".



The herdsmen managed to over-powered the 65-year-old man, detained and handed him over to the police.



Inspector, Prince Dogbatse noted that "one locally manufactured gun, two live AA ammunition and one spent AA ammunition have been retrieved (from Wisdom Badasu)".



He is however under investigation and could be possibly be charged for possessing unregistered firearms and being cruel to animals.