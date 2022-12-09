Man arrested for killing wife after hitting head against wall multiple times

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A 40-year-old man, Stephen Appiah, has been arrested by police for allegedly killing his wife, Afua Abrefi.



The suspect reportedly hit the head of the wife against a wall multiple times during a furious misunderstanding leading to her death instantly.



The incident is believed to have occurred on Monday, December 5 ago at Ofoase Kokoben in Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



Starr News has gathered that, the suspect after committing the heinous crime wrapped the body of his deceased wife and dumped in a bush.



Family and friends observed the conspicuous absence of the wife and alerted the Police.



Upon investigation, the suspect was arrested and he confessed to killing the wife.



He led police to the scene where the body was retrieved and deposited at the morgue after taking the necessary inventories.



Police put the accused before Bekwai Magistrate court and has been remanded for two weeks to enable police conduct further investigation for proper charges to begin the committal trial.