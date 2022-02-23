Man arrested for killing 3-year-old daughter, assaulting wife over soap

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A farmer has been arrested by the Walewale Divisional Command of the Police Service for allegedly murdering his 3-year-old daughter and assaulting his 22-year-old wife.



The suspect identified as Haruna Adam, a resident of Yesezi, a community near Yagaba in the Mamprugu-Moadugri District, according to preliminary police investigation subjected his wife and daughter to a machete attack after his wife refused to give him soap to take his bath.



According to the North East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Robert Anabiik Angmain, the incident occurred on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.



He said the police on Tuesday received a report on the matter and upon arriving at the scene, established that the suspect had a quarrel with his wife over bathing soap.



Haruna Adam reportedly locked his wife and daughter up in a room and subjected them to severe beatings with a machete.



“He fled the scene after committing the crime but he was, however, pursued by community members to a nearby community called Guruma, arrested and handed over to police,” the police PRO stated according to a Daily Guide report.



The police on arrival at the scene found the lifeless body of the deceased lying in a pool of blood in the accused person’s room with deep machete wounds on her right upper chest and her neck.



The wife of Haruna Adam who survived the attack by her husband is said to be on admission at the Sandema Government Hospital where she is receiving treatment.



Meanwhile the suspect has since been remanded into custody after he was arraigned before the Walewale District Court on Wednesday.



He is to reappear in court on March 8, 2022.