Man arrested for importing sniper rifles at Tema port

General News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ernest Tawiah was arrested for attempting to import rifles



• He confessed that the guns were meant for personal protection



• Ghana's laws are against importation of arms without approval from Interior Ministry



One Ernest Tawiah, an American-based Ghanaian has been arrested by personnel of the Ghana Police Service for attempting to import three sniper rifles into the country.



According to a Daily Guide report, the suspect was picked up by the police following efforts to discover the owner of the three 22 metre long Aero Survival Rifles and accessories which was discovered by officers of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority during a physical inspection of a container.



The inspection carried out over the weekend led to the discovery of the guns which were packaged in three barrels filled with canned fish and milk, and declared by the importer as personal effects.



A clearing agent who attempted to clear the goods at the Tema Port on Thursday, June 17, 2021, led the police to arrest three individuals who were owners of the parcels which were consolidated into the container.



The owners of the parcels were subsequently identified and arrested by the Accra Central Police to assist in investigations.



Ernest Tawiah during interrogation confessed to the Police of attempting to bring the guns into the country.



According to the suspect, the guns were meant for personal protection. The Police were however quick to point out that the suspect failed to secure the necessary permits for the importation of the guns.



Ghana’s laws stipulates that the importation of firearms and explosives into the country requires the explicit approval of the Ministry of Interior.



