Man arrested for extorting money from ECG customers

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Felix Azumah,40, unemployed, has been arrested for allegedly posing as a staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and extorting money from customers.



The suspect, who is believed to have also defrauded ECG customers, at Atta Kofi and Akum, in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, was grabbed after residents lodged a complaint at the Amanfrom police station.



The Public Relations Officer of the ECG, in charge of the Volta Region, Mr. Benjamin Obeng Antwi, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times in Ho.



He said the suspect posed as a Revenue Collection and Disconnection Officer of ECG and extorted money from customers who could not produce receipts of recent payment of ECG bills.



According to Mr. Antwi, the suspect, a resident of Breweniase,“ moved from house to house telling residents that he works with ECG and has been tasked by the company to disconnect illegal electricity connections to customers.”



He said the suspect routinely disconnects the illegal power supply to people and collects money from them.



The PRO said, “Mr. Azumah also took money from some people and promised to help them acquire meters, but the meters never came, and some residents became suspicious of him when they demanded to see his identification, which proved futile.”



Mr. Antwi said luck eluded Azumah, and he was arrested by the police at Amanfrom, put before a court, and granted GH¢10,000 bail with one surety.



Mr. Antwi urged the public to be wary of people who claimed they were ECG officials and report such characters to the police.



He commended the residents for their vigilance and asked customers to always verify the identity of ECG officials who might transact business with them.