Man arrested for arranging with female student to buy used sanitary pads

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A man has been apprehended in the Central Region for arranging with a female student of Obrachire Senior High Technical School to purchase used sanitary pads.



The encounter came to light when the man approached a day student of the said school and offered her money in exchange for gathering used pads from female students in the institution.



According to reports, the man made an initial deposit of GH¢100 to the student. Fortunately, the young student promptly reported the issue to her teachers, who in turn reported the matter to the police.



Kofi Agyei, Adom News correspondent, provided details of the incident during evening news on September 20, 2023.



Agyei explained that the man and the female student crossed paths at Obrachire Senior High Technical School, located along the Bawjiase Swedru Road.



He detailed that due to the nature of the school, with some students being day students and others residing in the boarding house, the man saw an opportunity to approach the student with his proposal.



He added that the suspect allegedly promised the student that engaging in this activity would earn her substantial money, to the extent that she wouldn't need to ask her parents for financial support.



“The students bought new pads and used inks in them just to look like blood and kept it for him. When the guy came on Monday he was arrested and taken to Bawjiase police station.



"According to him, he was sent by a certain people from Swedru, whom he called chairmen and when you listen to him it seems it is something common that has been going on in the secondary schools, they have been buying the pads from the children.



“According to the police the man is in their custody and investigations are ongoing to get those behind arrested,” the reporter added.



AM/SARA



