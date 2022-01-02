Man arrested for allegedly setting block factory on fire, others on the run

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Police have arrested a man for his alleged involvement with the burning down of a block factory at Gomoa Nyanyano near Kasoa in the Central Region.



The suspect whose name has only been shared as Illiasu was arrested by the Millennium City Police Command.



Some other suspects who allegedly helped him in carrying out the act are currently at large.



Rainbow Radio has gathered that some gunmen stormed the site around 3:00 am and assaulted the watchmen who fled by jumping over the facility’s wall.



Meanwhile, the owner of the block factory, Mohammed Salifu popularly known as UN, is in police custody.



He was arrested over a land litigation issue three days ago.