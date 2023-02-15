Man allegedly kills father for not supporting his marriage to his cousin’s daughter

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A 35-year-old man, Abdul Wadudu, has allegedly killed his father at Nkawkaw Zongo in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.



The 35-year-old man who wanted to marry his father’s nephew’s daughter is alleged to have complained about his father, Mohammed Umar, 75, not being in support.



He, therefore, allegedly murdered his father.



A classmate of the 35-year-old man, Awaisu Saani, told Adom News that Abdul had often talked about killing his father jokingly.



“He wanted his father’s nephew’s daughter as a wife but they were like, ‘It is not possible to marry your brother’s daughter’. So he kept joking about killing his father because he was like they wanted to take his wife away from him."



“We’ve lost someone great, we want the law to deal with the boy,” he stated.



He, however, cautioned the youth of the Zongo community against such vices.



“This is about the fourth or fifth time that someone has been killed in the Zongo. We’re cautioning them, to be careful, because now people are even scared to come to the Zongo because of such occurrences,” Mr. Saani said.



A brother of the deceased also spoke to Adom News.



He narrated: “According to him [Abdul], wherever he goes, he’s told his father is behind his woes. So his father should give him a listening ear.



“Every day, he talks about killing his father, so Saturday, around 12 midnight, he killed him.”



According to the brother of the deceased, he cannot support his nephew’s action at this time as he would have to face the full rigors of the law.



“I haven’t been to see the boy since he killed the father. You’ve killed your father who was 75 years, he was never ill, now how do I support you, I cannot do that."



“The law will deal with you,” Abdul’s uncle noted.