Man allegedly kills brother-in-law over goat

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A man believed to be in his late 40s, Philip Kwabena Ampong Oduro, has allegedly murdered his brother-in-law following a disagreement over the ownership of a goat at Wassa Amenfi in the Western region of Ghana.



Reporting the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Prince Obeng Mframa said the incident has shocked residents.



In explaining the circumstances leading to the incident, he said the suspect allegedly shot his brother-in-law, Yaw Anning, to death based on the disagreement over who owned the goat.



He further explained that the suspect had purchased the goat from his mother-in-law.



But his brother-in-law, who had no idea his mother had sold the goat to the suspect, allegedly took it.



This led to a disagreement between them, and the situation was resolved.



However, the suspect who still harboured the issue in him allegedly shot him to his death.



The victim died on the spot after the shooting incident, some relatives told our reporter.



The reporter said the suspect invited the victim to come over to his house to make peace with him concerning the dispute between them but he allegedly shot him to his death.