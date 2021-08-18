Man allegedly hangs himself in Tinkong

General News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

A mason believed to be in his forties has allegedly hanged himself at Tinkong in the Akuapem North municipality of the Eastern Region.



The deceased, Bismark Tetteh Donkor, popularly known as Odo Kwaku, was found hanging on a lemon tree at the outskirts the community at around 5:00pm Tuesday.



He was bumped into by some children, who were going to swim in a near-by stream.



The father of five has been battling with what is believed to be stroke for the past months.



Eye witnesses say he has been receiving treatment in Koforidua but he left the care giver’s house to Tinkong without notice.



A sachet containing alcohol was found in his pocket.



Police were around for inspection and made arrangements to take the body away.



This is said to be the second case of suicide in a month at the Tinkong commnunity.



Residents have, therefore, been thrown into a state of fear by the latest incident.



