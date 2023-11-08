Man allegedly commits suicide a week to late mother’s funeral

Regional News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 35-year-old man has allegedly shot himself to death at Offinso Abofour in the Ashanti Region near his workplace.



Identified as Peter Boakye Yiadom, the beer bar operator repeatedly shot himself to death on Monday, November 6, 2023.



Popularly known as K.T., the deceased, a family man with four children, is said to have killed himself a week before the final funeral rites of his late mother.



Narrating the story to Ananse News, which aired on Rainbow Radio Accra, Dominic Duk, a resident in the area, said they suspected the man to have killed himself because of his mother’s death.



The police in Offinso came for the mortal remains of K.T. but have yet to officially comment on the issue as investigations are still ongoing.