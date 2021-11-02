Man abandons daughter after she got bedridden

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: crimecheckghana.org

A 13-year-old bedridden girl, Adeka Jessica has been abandoned by her father after her birth.



According to her mother, 33-year-old Adeka Magdalene, Jessica got lamed when she was five months old.



Magdalene explained, "we were coming from church one night and when we were walking under a tree, Jessica got struck by a strange disease which made her unable to move parts of her body."



The broken-hearted mother indicated that her husband left her at the time she carried Jessica in her womb claiming that the pregnancy was not his.



She said even after her family had summoned him over his claim he insisted he has no hand in the pregnancy.



Magdalene said her quest to get Jessica a cure for her condition has failed. “I have taken her to different hospitals including the 37 Military hospitals but they could not treat her. I consulted herbalists as well but it also failed. However, she is been able to move some parts of her body gradually so I think she will get better,” she said.



The mother of two said she washes people’s clothing before she is able to feed her children. She said due to the difficulties, she lives in a wooden kiosk because she is unable to rent a comfortable room.



“Sometimes the people I wash for, give me food aside from the money I am given. I get help from the church too and that is how I survive,” she explained.



Magdalene pleaded with the general public to come to her aid to get proper medical care for Jessica.



“Please help me take Jessica to the hospital and also help me set up a business to be able to take care of her,” she appealed.



With support from one of Crime Check Foundation’s (CCF) UK-based donors, Beautiful Ladies, Magdalene was supported with Six Hundred Ghana cedis.



She was grateful for the support as she asked for God’s blessings for CCF and the donor.