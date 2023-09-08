Man, 70, hangs himself at Assin Kushia

Regional News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 70-year-old man identified as Opanin Amissah has committed suicide by hanging at Assin Kushia in the Assin North District of the Central Region.



The Gyaasehene of Assin Kushia, Nana Okyere Si-Abour, who spoke with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan said the deceased though not from the area, had been living in the town for almost 10 years, engaging in menial jobs like weeding people’s farms for money.



He explained that the deceased had taken money from some persons to week their farms but has been unable to execute the task due to ill health and started having pressure from the farmers who had contracted him.



It is believed that the deceased unable to bear the pressure, opted to commit suicide.



Information gathered indicates that the deceased had been complaining about hardship to his friends always, and attempted suicide several times but failed.



On Wednesday evening, September 6, 2023, the deceased locked his doors and hanged himself in his room.



The Assin Praso Police Command was informed of the incident and went to convey the body to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital Mortuary at Assin Fosu.



Investigation has commenced into the incident.