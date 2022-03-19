Man, 64, allegedly shoots 44-year-old wife to death

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

A 64-year-old farmer, Kwaku Obeng aka Joseph money, has allegedly killed his wife, Sophia Akosua Boahemaa at Anyemi near Jacobu in the Amansei Central District of the Ashanti Region.



The suspect reportedly shot the wife aged 44 on Friday, killing her on the spot.



The Jacobu Police Commander Supt Iddrisu confirmed the incident to OTECNEWS.



According to him, the police received a distress call and rushed to the scene only to discover Boahemaa’s lifeless body in a pool of blood.



Supt Iddrisu explained their preliminary investigations have revealed the deceased threatened to divorce her husband.



However, it is not immediately known what triggered the divorce threats.



The suspect, he said, is currently in custody assisting with investigations and soon to be arraigned.



The body of the deceased has also been deposited at the St Peters Hospital mortuary at Jacobu.