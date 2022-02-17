You are here: HomeNews2022 02 17Article 1471565

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Disclaimer

Source: GNA

Man 63, gets 18 years for defiling great-granddaughter

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

File photo of a gavel File photo of a gavel

Isaac Appah, 63, farmer, who defiled his 12-year old great-granddaughter at Twifo Hemang in the Central region, has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment in hard labour by a Circuit Court in Cape Coast.

The court presided over by Mrs. Dorinda Smith Arthur, sentenced Appah after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

The complainant, Mrs. Ruth Sarfo, a trader and mother of the victim live together with the convict in the same house at Twifo Hemang.

Detective Chief Inspector John Asare Bediako, prosecuting, told the court that, the convict had been sexually abusing the victim for the past three months.
He said Appah took advantage of the victim each time she was asked to send food to him on his farm.

“Your honour, Appah forcefully had sex with her in the farm each time she was sent to give him his food,” the prosecution said.

Chief Inspector Bediako further said on Friday, February 4, the complainant realized some changes in her child and after thorough interrogation, the victim confessed her ordeal.

He said the complainant upon reporting to Police was given a Police medical report form to send the victim to a hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Mr. Bediako said the convict was immediately arrested and after the medical report from the Twifo Praso Government hospital stated that the victim had been sexually assaulted and her hymen broken.
He was charged with defilement and arraigned.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Sportsleading sports icon

Samuel Sarfo, Mercy Tagoe, Mark Adu Amofah

Ghanaian football stars who are police or army officers

Businessleading business icon

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama

E-Levy: GH¢6.9bn targeted revenue is half the amount of stolen funds from A-G report – Mogtari

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Nana Aba Anamoah has called for the appointment of a female MD for Ghana Airports

Nana Aba Anamoah's 'dream' for female MD for Ghana Airports comes true

Africaleading africa news icon

President Ramaphosa boarding the flight enroute to Brussels

South Africa president travels on commercial flight to AU-EU summit in Brussels

Opinionsleading opinion icon

A. K. Gyasi

Peircing the political veil: The case of James Gyekye Quayson