Man, 41, electrocuted while loading cocoa at Hwibaa

Regional News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

A 41-year-old man has been electrocuted at Hwibaa near Wioso in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region when he was loading bags of cocoa onto a truck.



The man identified as Asiedu Christian was reportedly killed instantly after coming into contact with a naked electric wire on Sunday, January 23, 2022.



The deceased according to the eye witness was loading cocoa beans onto a long vehicle when he came into contact with the wire which was on top of the truck.



An eyewitness who spoke to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng disclosed that the deceased after loading heaps of bags of cocoa beans on the truck, went on top of the beans to arrange it well.



"The vehicle was right under the electrical cable when they began loading the beans to a point it got closer to the electrical cable."



"We saw him climbing the cocoa beans which was a few meters away from the electrical cable to ostensibly arrange the beans well."



"The deceased sadly came into direct contact with the wire when he tried to stand up leading to his instant death," he said.



The deceased was however rushed to Wioso government hospital where the doctors confirmed his demise.